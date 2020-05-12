Chrissy Teigen Responds to Alison Roman's Apology Following Back-and-Forth Drama

Amid the ongoing drama between Chrissy Teigen and cook Alison Roman, which includes comments the latter made comments about the model's foray into the cooking sphere, Roman has issued a formal apology to Teigen — who has responded, seemingly putting the matter to bed. Shortly after Roman's comments garnered plenty of backlash online, Roman issued an apology to Teigen. Now, the Chrissy's Court star has responded to her apology.

On Monday, Teigen took to Twitter in order to directly address the apology that Roman issued. She wrote that she doesn't agree with the "pile-on" of the cook. She went on to say that she was frustrated with people trying to decide whether Roman's apology was "good" enough and shared that she just wants the matter to be put behind her. Teigen also thanked Roman for taking the time to apologize, writing, in part, "thank u for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought!"

I don’t agree with the pile-on, ppl waiting with bated breath for apologies, deciding if that apology is good, the ppl who say u were right & never needed to in the first place - there are so many different types in this kind of situation & tbh, I just want it to be over — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2020

In case you missed it, this whole drama started last week when Roman, who is the author of several popular cookbooks, addressed Teigen's success in an interview with The New Consumer. She told the publication, "What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. “She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that.”

Her comments soon caught Teigen's attention, who spoke out about the matter on Twitter on Friday. On the social media site, the Cravings author said that Roman's words were a "bummer" and hit her "hard" because she's been a fan of hers for quite some time. She even noted that she had signed on to executive produce a show that Roman is set to be a part of (a show that was mentioned in the New Consumer piece).

Of course, as previously mentioned, Roman did apologize for her comments. On Monday, she wrote that she wanted to sincerely apologize to Teigen (and to Marie Kondo, whose brand she also criticized in the New Consumer). She wrote, “It was stupid, careless, and insensitive. I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant.”