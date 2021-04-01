Chrissy Teigen Details How She Is Honoring Her Late Son Jack

✖

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their third child, son Jack, in September, and the family has been honoring his memory ever since. In a new interview with PEOPLE for the magazine's Beautiful Issue, Teigen shared that she and her husband are planning a special tribute to Jack in their new home, which is currently under construction.

"We have this new [house] that we're building and this tree being planted inside the home, which is very relatable, yes, everyone has an indoor tree," she said. "The whole reason that I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves on this tree and always be a part of us." "He wasn't just a moment in time," Teigen added of her son, who was due in February. "He was real and he was real to us and we loved him." The Cravings author shared that over the past year, she has "learned how strong physically and mentally a body can be."

"I've learned how strong I am. This year has been a roller coaster for everybody in the world, including our little family," she expressed. "Seeing people rally around us has been really beautiful. There have been things in the past year that I never thought John would have to see, but it's also been so wonderful that we have prevailed and still see each other with so much more love than we could have ever, ever imagined ever in our lives. Whatever love we put out into the world 10 years ago, we're getting it back tenfold. I feel every piece of love from everybody around the world."

Teigen and Legend also share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, and Teigen shared that watching her husband take care of their kids is "beautiful." "Seeing my partner be a father is really wonderful," she said. Her own parenting style is inherited from her mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, who encouraged her daughter to explore. "I'm an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids. For us, kindness is such a big thing. When you meet our kids, they're very warm and friendly," Teigen said. "You instill those things in them, but for the most part let them be creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings."

"My mom was never once like, 'You probably shouldn't use Sharpie on your eyebrows,'" she recalled. "She just let me do it — and I learned! With kids, you let them figure out what they love. John and I are both very relaxed and willing to learn together."