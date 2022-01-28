Chrissy Teigen Shows What She Looks Like With and Without Makeup

There are few celebrities who enjoy poking fun at the public perception of themselves more than Chrissy Teigen, and one of her latest Instagram posts is yet another example of this behavior. Teigen is pretty transparent about the work that goes Into looking like she does, whether it’s her plastic surgery or what goes Into celeb-level hair and make-up.

In her post, Teigen shared a selfie where half of her face was in full make-up while the other half is bare to show the comparison. “No-makeup makeup,” she captioned the photo. People filled the comments to assure her that both versions of herself were beautiful.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Teigen recently called out her followers for obsessing over her face after she got an eyebrow transplant and many compared her to Khloe Kardashian. Teigen posted some photos of herself and husband John Legend ahead of a night out, showing off her new brows, toned abs, and hair extensions. “Here are 4 pics of me for you guys to get riled up and fight with each other about and talk about my face because that’s what always happens, have fun!” Teigen captioned the photo set.

Eyebrow transplant surgery is a cosmetic procedure in which hairs from the back of a patient’s head are taken and placed on the face to create fuller eyebrows. Teigen first revealed in November that she had undergone the procedure, at the time captioning a post-surgery photo of herself, “I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery.” She went on to share several more images of herself.

In a second slide, the Cravings author offered another view of her post-surgery brows, calling the results “crazy,” sharing, “they look so cool. He did hairs up here to even them out. Crazy!” She went on to state in a third clip, “a little dark from the pencil but its so cool to have brows again.” She also warned teenagers to “not pluck them all off like I did!!”