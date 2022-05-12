John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's $18M New York City Penthouse Is a Beauty

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took on a massive real estate project by managing the restoration and combination of two New York penthouses. Before completing the renovations, the musician and supermodel power couple are looking to sell it. The home, located in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan, is on the market for a whopping $18 million and it's worth every penny. Renovations came to a halt after the couple decided they could no longer dedicate enough time to the project, realizing it was a massive undertaking. Legend told The Wall Street Journal, "We've realized that because of work and everything, we're really mostly going to be in Los Angeles, so we're going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we're doing in L.A."

Business isn't the only thing they are focused on. In a message to her Instagram followers, Teigen opened up about undergoing IVF to expand her family. The couple lost their son Jack, who was born months early, a little over a year ago. They share one daughter, Luna, and a son, Miles. Still, they want to make their family dream a reality. And Legend recently gushed about his wife as a mother. "Happy Mother's Day to @chrissyteigen, my love, my partner and the best mommy our kids could ask for. We're so grateful for you. You make all of our lives better—full of love, joy and adventure," he captured an Instagram post with the former model and their kids.

Despite having to jump shift, the penthouses are a great find for anyone who can afford it. TopTenRealEstateDeals.com is advertising the listing. The new owner would be treated to 6,164 square feet with six bedrooms and seven baths. Hardwood floors are spread throughout, with large windows offering tons of daylight and neighborhood views.

Aside from the rooms, there's a glass-front wine cellar, and a landscaped roof terrace equipped with its own irrigation system and grill. Check out what's offered in the photos below.