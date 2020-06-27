Chrissy Teigen Reveals Breast Implant Removal Surgery Results Photo: 'Here's My New Boob'

Over a week after Chrissy Teigen got her breast implants removed, the model is showing off the results of her surgery on Instagram. According to Page Six, Teigen recently gave fans a look at her "new" breasts on her Instagram Story. In the past several weeks, the Lip Sync Battle co-host has been very open about her surgery and the reason why she wanted to get her implants removed after all of these years.

On her Instagram Story on Thursday, Teigen not only gave fans a look at her "new" post-op body, but she also explained that her recovery has been going "so well." Teigen reportedly pulled her top down and cupped one of her breasts in order to give her fans a new angle at the results. As she did so, she said, “I feel good, so don’t worry about me. And here’s my new boob. Yay!” According to Page Six, the Cravings author had breast implant surgery when she was 20 years old. Back in late May, she explained that she was finally getting those implants removed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 26, 2020 at 3:55pm PDT

On May 26, Teigen explained on Instagram that she would be getting her breast implants removed because she was "over it" and wanted to be comfortable again. To announce the news, she posted a throwback, nude photo of herself with white heart emojis over her breasts. In her caption for the snap, she wrote that she previously posted a video of herself getting a COVID-19 test and explained that she did so because she would be getting surgery on her chest area.

"Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon," Teigen explained. "A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat." Following her surgery, Teigen posted a couple of photos of the adorable notes that she received from her two kids, Luna and Miles, which featured the youngsters saying "goodbye" to her breasts.