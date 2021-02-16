Chrissy Teigen Poses Nude in Photo Showing off Surgery Scars

✖

Chrissy Teigen is sending herself some love after an incredibly difficult year. The Cravings author, 35, shared a poignant Valentine's Day message Sunday alongside a topless mirror selfie that showed off her scars from her recent endometriosis surgery and breast implant removal procedure. "Happy Valentine's Day," she wrote. "Love yourself!! B— has been throuuugh it."

Teigen was shocked to learn after having her breast implants removed this summer that she was pregnant with her and husband John Legend's third child. The couple, already parents to daughter Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, were then devastated in September when Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks in September with the baby boy the family had named Jack.

Earlier this month, Teigen underwent endometriosis surgery the same week that Jack was originally due to be born. "My little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off," she tweeted before heading to the hospital "I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh."

Last week, the model shared how she has been handling the trauma surrounding her miscarriage in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. "Even looking at the pictures now, it seems like so long ago," the mother-of-two admitted. "I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So it's just hard because he would've been born this week, so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders."

Since going through her miscarriage, Teigen has been open about her grieving process, sharing moments with Luna and Miles speaking about their brother and interacting with the urn that holds his ashes. The star even shared that she has gotten sober following the loss of her son. Teigen attributed her emotional vulnerability to her upbringing and credited it with helping her heal: "Being raised in a house that was very open about loss, I think it was really helpful because I see it as it can be a beautiful thing, it was a really transformative thing for me and in a way, he really saved me because you know, I don't I would have discovered therapy and then sobriety and then, you know, this path of kind of, really feeling good about myself," she told DeGeneres.