Chrissy Teigen Explains Why She Posts More Photos of Luna Than Miles

✖

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram page is filled with photos of her daughter, Luna, 5, but very few photos of 2-year-old son Miles. It turns out there is a very good reason for this. Miles just does not like to take photos or wear clothes. Teigen, 35, shares Miles and Luna with her husband of over seven years, singer John Legend.

Luna celebrated her fifth birthday on Wednesday, prompting Teigen to share some adorable photos on Instagram from the family's island getaway. Teigen and Legend spread flowers in jars throughout the island, including cute notes for Luna. "The most beautiful girl, but I don't want to brag!" read one clue. "Find your next one at the place we eat crab." Another note read, "Hi my sweet girl! Here's a game you will like! Your very first clue in the back of a bike!" At the end of the gallery, Teigen included a photo of herself with Luna and Legend. "Scavenger hunt all through the island to get to ZOMBIESSSSS - her dream birthday," Teigen wrote in the caption. "'Why do you post Luna so much more' you ask? Because Miles hates pictures and he’s always butt a— naked."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

On Thursday, Teigen shared a photo of Miles lounging about with headphones on, blinking as his mother tried to take a picture. "Here is what getting a picture of Miles is like," she wrote in the caption. Thousands of Teigen's Instagram followers shared comments on the post, many finding Miles' aversion to having his photo taken relatable. "Totally appreciate you respect your kids and that they are different," one fan wrote. "Haha, it’s the 'if I close my eyes maybe they won’t see me'... Super cute!!!" another chimed in.

Teigen had a busy week on social media, as she returned to Twitter on Friday, less than a month after the Cravings author left the social media platform. "Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," Teigen wrote. She later added that she chooses to "take the bad with the good!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Teigen announced plans to leave Twitter behind on March 25, insisting her decision to leave was personal and trolls did not influence her decision. She also posted a long statement on Instagram, writing that she has "come to terms with the fact some people aren't gonna like me." She went onto write, "I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."

During her time away from Twitter, Teigen never stopped using Instagram. She also appeared on the cover of PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue. In her interview with the magazine, Teigen said she and Legend came up with a beautiful way to honor their unborn son Jack, whom Teigen lost in September after a partial placental abruption. The couple plans to plant a tree inside their new home, and they will put Jack's ashes in the soil.