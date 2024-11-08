Chris Evans Rocks Long Hair, Beard at Red Carpet Appearance

Actor Chris Evans debuted a dramatic new appearance at London’s Potters Field Park while promoting his upcoming film Red One. The 43-year-old Marvel star’s transformation featured shoulder-length dark hair, a full beard with visible gray streaks, and vintage-style round glasses, significantly departing from his characteristic clean-cut image.

The actor coordinated his new look with casual attire, sporting a denim jacket over a black t-shirt paired with dark pants and dress shoes. Evans joined costars Dwayne Johnson, Lucy Liu, and J.K. Simmons at the promotional event.

Social media responded enthusiastically to Evans’ makeover, with fans commenting “Chris Evans is so FINE” and suggesting to “Hang this photo of Chris Evans in the Louvre.” Another observer noted he was giving “sexy college professor” vibes.

This isn’t Evans’ first experience with longer hair. He previously sported a similar style in the 2019 film The Red Sea Diving Resort and has expressed fondness for the look. In 2020, he shared a now-deleted throwback photo of a previous long-haired period, writing “Kinda miss my long hair #tbt.” The actor has also discussed his preference for facial hair, telling Etalk in 2022, “I just hate shaving… just shaving every day, such a pain.”

The appearance follows Evans’ recent marriage to actress Alba Baptista, 27, in September 2023. The couple celebrated with two ceremonies—one in Massachusetts and another in Portugal, honoring Baptista’s heritage. The American celebration included several of Evans’ Marvel costars, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

“I got married! It was really, really great,” Evans shared at a recent Comic Con Javits Center panel. “They were wonderful and beautiful,” he said of the ceremonies, though he noted the challenges of wedding planning: “It’s a lot! For those [of] you who are married, it takes a lot out of you.”

The couple’s relationship became public in November 2022, though they had been dating for some time prior. Evans and Baptista made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars celebration in March. They were also spotted in January during a double date with Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse in Los Angeles.

Before meeting Baptista, Evans had been open about his desire for a committed relationship, telling Shondaland he was “laser-focused” on finding a life partner. “Even in this industry, with all the pockets of doubt and hesitation, the idea of finding someone you want to spend your life with—that’s what really matters,” he stated.