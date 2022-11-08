Chris Evans Named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive: See the Photos

Chris Evans is still getting used to the title of PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. The Gray Man star, 41, has long been considered one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs, but Evans joked he'll still have to adjust to the title and legacy surrounding Monday's big announcement. "This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about," he joked to PEOPLE. "It feels like a weird form of humble bragging."

The Captain America star added that this will "just be a point of bullying" from his friends, teasing that it's "ripe for harassment." One person who is close to Evans that will be thrilled at the new is his mother. "My mom will be so happy," he told the magazine. "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

Evans' name is one of the biggest in Hollywood, having starred in the massive Avengers franchise as well as 2022's Lightyear and The Gray Man. The actor also spent the year filming three new movies, including 2023's Ghosted for AppleTV+. Despite his prolific career, Evans said he's been trying to find a healthy work-life balance and spend as much time as possible with his family home in Boston.

"When it comes to seeking out the people I play it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots," he admitted. "I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home." More than two decades into his career, Evans said the "most enjoyable" part of where he is right now is "feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas" when it comes to work.

"I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return," he shared. Evans is also thinking about marriage and starting a family. "That's absolutely something I want," he told the magazine.

In the meantime, Evans is still getting used to his new Sexiest Man Alive moniker, which is something he'll look back on fondly in the years to come."It's something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say 'I remember then...' " he said. "I'm lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity."