Chris Evans Weds Alba Baptista in Surprise Home Wedding

The actors tried to tie the knot as privately as possible this weekend, but word got out anyway.

Chris Evans is a married man according to a new report by Page Six. Sources close to him shared the news that Evans married his long-time girlfriend, actress Alba Baptista in a small, private ceremony at home on Saturday. The event was extremely exclusive and photos were not allowed.

Evans and Baptista have reportedly been dating for several years, but they have taken great pains to keep their private lives to themselves. It should be no surprise, then, that they invited only their closest friends and family to their wedding at home in Massachusetts on Saturday. All guests had to hand over their phones at the door and were even asked to sign non-disclosure agreements. Nonetheless, someone who was there told reporters the happy news and said that the ceremony was "beautiful."

This story is developing.