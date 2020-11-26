✖

Chris Evans has been holding out on fans with his secret musical talent. On Tuesday night, the actor shared a video on his Instagram Story where he played a complex song on the piano by Italian composer Fabrizio Paterlini. Evans smiled confidently as he played, indicating plenty of practice on the keys that many fans didn't even know he had.

Evans wore one of his now-signature cable knit sweaters as he played piano on Tuesday night, making for a pleasant and low-key experience for fans. He wrote: "learning one of my favorites by Fabrizio Paterlini," and fans were awestruck by this casual, hidden talent. Evans is best-known for playing action stars — particularly super hero Captain America in the last decade's worth of Avengers movies. However, Evans has discussed his private love for playing music in the past.

"I do play some instruments. I play the piano and the guitar, and I can probably fake the drums," Evans told E! News in 2011. Later, he told Men's Journal in 2019 that he has a Bösendorfer upright piano in his house, and has played since he was very young.

Evans also got more comments on his cable-knit sweater — a look that fans now can't help but associate with the 2019 movie Knives Out. Evans turned heads in his sweater in that movie, and in recent social media posts he has taken to wearing similar tops in real life as well. Most recently, he wore one while meeting up with former Olympian Aly Raisman so that their dogs could have a play-date.

Evans told PEOPLE that he kept a"all the sweaters" from his wardrobe on Knives Out, and fans couldn't be happier that he did. He also admitted that the comfy look always draws allusions to the movie, in an interview with The BBC. He said: "I do get a little bit of side-eyes when I wear one now... I figure a couple of years, I can't stay away."

Evans seems to have completed his time as Captain America in last year's Avengers: Endgame, but the A-list star certainly has more hit movies in his future. In the meantime, he has become an amateur political activist, and a lynchpin of social media discourse, for better or worse.

Evans' latest major turn in the headlines came earlier this year when he mistakenly posted an explicit photo of himself on Instagram. Evans eventually owned up to the error in an interview on The Tamron Hall Show, saying: "Things happen. It’s embarrassing, but you’ve gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have fantastic fans who came to my support. That was really nice."