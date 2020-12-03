Chris Evans Photos: 7 Suave Red Carpet Looks Through the Years

By Anna Rumer

It's no secret that Chris Evans can rock just about any outfit, from the chunky sweater in Knives Out that had us all searching for a duplicate in stores, to his Captain America suit that helped the actor become a household name. One of Evans' best looks, however, is one of his more classic — a suit.

The actor, 39, is known for his dapper red carpet looks, whether he sticks with the original black and white look or branches out to something with a bit more swag. There might not be many movie red carpet appearances amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but we've rounded up some of Evans' best looks over the years if you've been missing out. Keep scrolling to see if your favorite made the list and let us know in the comments which you'd rock.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Chris Evans
(Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Knives Out' Premiere

Chris Evans Knives Out
(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
'Avengers: Endgame' Premiere

Chris Evans Avengers Endgame
(Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
91st Annual Academy Awards

Chris Evans 91st Annual Academy Awards
(Photo: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)
'Gifted' New York Premiere

Chris Evans Gifted
(Photo: CJ Rivera/FilmMagic)
89th Annual Academy Awards

Chris Evans 89th Annual Academy Awards
(Photo: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)
'Captain America: Civil War' European Premiere

Chris Evans Captain America
(Photo: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Image)
