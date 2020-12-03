Chris Evans Photos: 7 Suave Red Carpet Looks Through the Years

It's no secret that Chris Evans can rock just about any outfit, from the chunky sweater in Knives Out that had us all searching for a duplicate in stores, to his Captain America suit that helped the actor become a household name. One of Evans' best looks, however, is one of his more classic — a suit.

The actor, 39, is known for his dapper red carpet looks, whether he sticks with the original black and white look or branches out to something with a bit more swag. There might not be many movie red carpet appearances amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but we've rounded up some of Evans' best looks over the years if you've been missing out. Keep scrolling to see if your favorite made the list and let us know in the comments which you'd rock.