Chris Evans Owns up to Accidental Explicit Photo Leak: 'It's Embarrassing'

Chris Evans finally addressed his explicit photo mishap on Tuesday, during an interview on The Tamron Hall Show. The actor was embarrassed after accidentally sharing a NSFW photo of himself, but did his best to accept the incident with dignity. His colleague from their civic engagement website, A Starting Point, also joined him on the show to discuss the mishap.

"Did something happen this weekend?" Evans said sarcastically when asked about his nude photo scandal. The 39-year-old Avengers star went silent on social media after accidentally posting an explicit picture on Saturday, not returning until Monday. Now, he has tackled the story in an in-person interview as well, saying: "It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments. Things happen. It's embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches."

"I will say, I have pretty fantastic fans who came to my support," Evans added. He was likely referring to the fans who condemned sharing the photo shortly after he deleted it. Some even went so far as to flood social media with different pictures of Evans and his dog, Dodger, in an attempt to subvert the trending algorithm.

Evans shared a video of his family on his Instagram Story on Saturday, which was made with a screen-record function. Just as the recording stopped, it reverted to a screenshot of Evans' camera roll, which contained — among other things — a dark picture of a penis. Fans are taking Evans' chagrinned commentary on the scandal to mean that it was in fact a photo of him.

Although Evans deleted the post soon after he realized his mistake, fans had already taken screenshots of it by then, sharing it amongst themselves online. Evans then stayed away from social media altogether until Monday night, when he tweeted: "Now that I have your attention... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" He added a face-palm emoji and a shrugging emoji to show how he felt about the whole ordeal."

Evans' brother Scott Evans briefly went viral on Sunday for responding to the scandal before Evans himself even did, tweeting: "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What'd I miss?" At the same time, Evans' Avengers co-star, Mark Ruffalo, posted his own teasing answer as well.

"Bro, while Trump is in office, there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining," he wrote. Both Ruffalo and Evans have used the increased traffic from this scandal to promote political causes among their followers, sharing petitions, articles and videos about the 2020 presidential election.