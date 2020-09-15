Chris Evans Fans Are Loving His Response to Explicit Photo Leak

Chris Evans is igniting social media again, though this time it is not because of what’s in his camera roll. After accidentally leaking an explicit image over the weekend, the Captain America actor took to Twitter to break his silence, capitalizing on the buzz surrounding his name in with the perfect response.

Marking the first time he has addressed the ordeal, Evans on Tuesday morning took to Twitter, writing, "Now that I have your attention… VOTE Nov. 3rd!!!" His decision to direct attention to the upcoming election isn't exactly much of a surprise, as PEOPLE points out that recently founded A Starting Point, a fact-based bipartisan website for basic political topics and policies. Speaking to the outlet, he said "there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the wellbeing of people in this country."

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Evans' response comes just days after the major gaffe. On Saturday, the actor, meaning to share a clip of his family playing the game Heads Up, accidentally showed off his camera roll on his Instagram Story. Among the several thumbnail photos was an explicit image that immediately raised eyebrows and saw his name trending on Twitter.

While those camera roll images sent social media into a frenzy, many taking the most interest a meme of Evans' face with the caption "Guard that p—," his response to the ordeal is gaining just as much attention. After the actor shared the tweet encouraging his followers to head to the polls for the upcoming election, responses flooded in. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting.