Chris Evans Breaks Silence on Explicit Photo Leak, and His Response Is Perfect

Captain America actor Chris Evans finally broke his silence on the embarrassing photo that had Twitter talking all weekend. On Saturday, he accidentally leaked a screenshot of his phone's photo library, which included thumbnails of several recently saved photos. One was a picture of male genitalia, and another was a meme of himself with the caption, "Guard that p—."

"Now that I have your attention," Evans tweeted, alongside facepalm and shrugging emojis. "VOTE Nov. 3rd!!!" Evans' response came after his younger brother, fellow actor Scott Evans, made fun of his brother's mishap. "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What'd I miss?" Scott wrote.

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Evans reportedly shared a video of his family playing the game Heads Up on his Instagram Story. At the end of the clip, Evans accidentally showed this camera roll, which included the explicit photo that made him a resident of Twitter's trending topics for a weekend. He also became the butt of several jokes from his fellow celebrities. "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining," Evans' Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo tweeted.

Chrissy Teigen was among the celebrities who could relate to the situation. On Saturday, she said explicit photos of her could leak if anyone saw the photos she and her friends share on WhatsApp. "My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll so any boobs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their boobs or boobs they hate or boobs they love or yeah def also my boobs," Teigen wrote. "I'd say 80 percent of my roll is WhatsApp nonsense between friends."

Over the summer, Evans launched A Starting Point, a website to help the public connect with elected officials on several issues. He even met with politicians on Capitol Hill to get some to participate. Although Evans and his team are trying to be "hands-off" on the site, they will have fact-checkers.

"We do have fact-checkers. We outsourced to a company called Countable for the first section, Starting Points," Evans told USA Today recently. "So if you're looking for information that is actually vetted, we have that. (For other sections), that will be too hard to stay afloat in terms of fact-checking. It's incumbent upon (politicians) to be honest, the way they would in any other platform."