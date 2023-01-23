Chris Evans Jokingly Asks Jeremy Renner If Anyone Has Checked on Snowplow Following Accident

Actor Chris Evans still thinks of his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner as a superhero after Renner's near-fatal snow plow accident earlier this month. Renner shared an update with fans this weekend, posting a photo of himself receiving physical therapy at home. Evans left a comment joking that the snow plow might be damaged worse than Renner after their run-in.

Renner returned home on Thursday after nearly three weeks in the hospital. He posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed in his own living room, where a physical therapist was moving one of his injured legs manually. He wrote: "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years... I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I... Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

Sending so much love ❤️ https://t.co/Wc9M0EhL9d — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 21, 2023

Evans had one of the top replies to this post on Twitter, observing: "That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the Snowcat?? Sending so much love." This comment definitely pleased Renner, who responded half an hour later with a winking emoji and a laughing emoji.

"Love you brother... I did check on the Snowcat, she needs fuel," Renner wrote. The 52-year-old actor was injured on the morning of Jan. 1 at his home in a remote area of Nevada. He was reportedly trying to clear a large amount of snow from his driveway and surrounding roadways with a Snowcat – a large machine with a plow and heavy treads.

Somehow, the Snowcat ran over Renner, badly crushing his leg and torso. It's still unclear how exactly this happened, and local authorities said they will be investigating this accident since machines like Snowcats are supposed to have safety features that prevent tragedies like this one. Because of the snow, Renner needed to be air-lifted from his home to the nearest hospital via helicopter.

A 911 call log from that morning published by CNN said that Renner's leg and chest seemed to show the most damage after the accident. He needed multiple surgeries before he was released last week. It's still not clear how long his course of treatment will last or when fans might expect to see him back on screen.