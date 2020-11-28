Chris Evans Gets Scared by His Brother Scott in Hilarious Post-Thanksgiving Prank Video

✖

Chris Evans is enjoying some quality time with his family over the Thanksgiving break and the Captain America star even got pranked by one particular member of his family during the holiday. Evans' brother, Scott Evans shared a fun video on his Instagram Story in which his brother could be seen "finally" getting scared by his younger brother.

In the video in question, Scott stands behind a wall in order to try to spook his older brother. He ultimately does end up giving Evans a fright after he appears from behind the wall to yell his brother's name. This prompted the Avengers star, who could be seen wearing a gray tank top, a baseball cap, and pants with his belt unbuckled, to scream out in response. However, he ended up laughing about the situation in the end. Scott captioned the video with, "Finally got a good scare on this guy. And yes, even [Chris Evans] needs to unbuckle his belt after a big Thanksgiving meal."

A post shared by chris evans updates (@thecevansroom)

In addition to having a bit of good-natured fun with his brother, Evans also took some time over Thanksgiving to give thanks to those who have supported his career over the past several years. On Twitter, he penned a message to his followers in which he thanked them and acknowledged the many things that he is thankful for this year: "I'm endlessly thankful for so many things! Loving family, lifelong friends, good health, and a perfect dog. And to the greatest fans, anyone could ever have, thank you for the love, support, encouragement, and for always being in my corner."

It's not surprising to see that Evans got to have some fun with his younger brother, as the pair do enjoy a close relationship. Towards the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Evans and Scott quarantined together and even appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to engage in a fun "Couples Challenge" to see how much they knew about one another. In May 2020, Scott spoke with Ask Men about his relationship with the Marvel star, noting that the two were always close.

"At the end of a school day, it's like, why would I invite a friend over when I have built-in friends here?" Scott told the publication. "My brother and I always say we were each other's first friend, first and best friend. [And] I still remember where things start to separate, where he starts to make real friends and I'm like, 'Oh, we're not going to hang out forever all the time?' But then it translated into our adult life. There's always some bumps in the road, but we just have always stayed super close … probably annoyingly close."