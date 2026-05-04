Britney Spears Takes Plea Deal at DUI Arraignment

Britney Spears has agreed to a plea deal in her DUI case after being arrested in March.

Spears’ attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, agreed to plead guilty to a wet reckless at Ventura Superior Court on Monday. The 44-year-old pop star, who was not in attendance at Monday’s arraignment, was then sentenced to 12 months on summary probation and one day in jail, credited as time served, as per PEOPLE.

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She will also be required to pay a $571 fine and attend a three-month DUI program in addition to a weekly psychologist appointment and bimonthly psychiatrist appointment. Spears’ car can also be searched for drugs and alcohol at any time.

The “Toxic” singer was charged with a misdemeanor DUI on April 30, with officials noting at the time that she would likely be offered a “wet reckless,” a vehicle code violation in California offered to Spears due to her lack of a DUI history, her low blood alcohol content level and the fact that there was no crash or injury involved in her arrest.

“Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI,” Goldstein said in a statement following Spears’ arraignment. “Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received.”

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Following her arrest, Spears checked herself into a treatment facility voluntarily, with a rep for the Grammy winner calling the “unfortunate incident” one that was “completely inexcusable.”

“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,” her rep said in a statement at the time. “Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”