Chris D’Elia Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations in YouTube Video Return

Comedian and actor Chris D'Elia (You) has made his return to YouTube following last year's sexual misconduct allegations. In the video, D'Elia acknowledges the time he's taken away from the public eye while he says he spent time with his family before doubling down on his previous statement. “I know it’s been a really long time since you’ve heard from me," he started. Immediately after the allegations went public, the comedian published a statement, denying any and all wrongdoing alleging that all of his sexual interactions were consensual and legal. “I wanted that statement to speak for itself," he said.

D'Elia was accused by two different women of exposing himself in separate incidents last year. One alleges her incident with the actor occurred in 2011, the other in 2018. Prior to, the comedian was accused of soliciting underage girls on social media. In his confessional, he admits while he wanted to jump back into his regular work schedule, he thought it would be ”best to take a long, hard look at myself.” After the allegations came to light, D'Elia was dropped as a client by CAA. His management company 3 Arts Entertainment severed ties with the comedian and Netflix axed his upcoming unscripted prank show.

“I do know how it looks with all the stuff that’s been said,” D’Elia said. “I know it looks bad, and it doesn’t show the full scope of what happened.” He claimed, “I stand by the fact that all my relationships have been consensual and legal. That’s the truth.”

He confesses that “sex controlled my life." “And I have a problem. And I do have a problem…I need to do work on that," he said. He revealed the problem manifested itself in many of his personal relationships. "I wouldn't stop. I cheated on most of the girls I had been with. I cheated on my fiance now, and this is the girl I wanted to be with for the rest of my life."

In an original statement submitted to Deadline, D'Elia said, “I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point." He continued, “all of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”