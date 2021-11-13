Chris Daughtry Breaks Silence After Sudden Death of Daughter Hannah

Chris Daughtry shared his first public statements since the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah, on Friday night. The former American Idol contestant is “absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” he wrote in an Instagram statement Saturday. The cause of death remains unknown and the Daughtry family is still awaiting autopsy results, Daughtry’s wife, Deanna Daughtry, wrote in her own statement Saturday. Hannah was 25.

“I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” Daughtry wrote, alongside a photo of Hannah. “I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

“Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss,” Daughtry continued. “Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply.”

Deanna also shared more photos of Hannah on her Instagram page, thanking fans for their outpouring of support. “Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah,” she wrote. “We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

Late Friday night, Daughtry’s representative announced that the singer would be postponing his upcoming tour dates. “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing,” the statement to PEOPLE read.

Many of Daughtry’s fans have sent their condolences to the singer. “My brother. It’s unfathomable. I’m here anytime you need. Daisy and I send our deepest condolences to you both,” Richard Marx wrote. “Sending prayers and love my friend,” Sway Calloway wrote. “I’m so very sorry for your loss. Sending so much love to you and your family,” Beth Dover added.

Hannah and her brother, Griffin, 23, are Deanna’s children from a previous relationship. Daughtry and Deanna are also parents to twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10. The couple married in November 2000.