Stars Pay Tribute To Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell On Social Media

Chris Cornell’s sudden death has shaken the music community.

I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden

TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX — GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017

The lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave passed away while on tour, just hours after he performed in Detroit.

Cornell’s bands helped shape the ’90s grunge music scene with such massive hits as “Spoonman,” “Fell on Black Days,” “Black Hole Sun,” “My Wave” and “The Day I Tried to Live.”

Now, the musicians whose lives he touched have flooded social media with tributes to the singer. From Gavin Rossdale to Elton John, these stars remember one of the greats in their posts collected below.

you will be missed much respect gavin https://t.co/3Tn0TO0ui0 — GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017

The myriad of tributes that flooded social media in the wake of Cornell’s passing proves that his influence extended beyond his genre.

The easy-listening king himself, Elton John, recalled Cornell as “A great singer, songwriter, and the loveliest man, while the alternative rap-rock-metal group, Rage Against the Machine, let his name speak for itself.

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

At the age of 52 he was still touring, and played a show at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, sending a last tweet that said, “#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden #nomorebullshit.”

“A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace,” guitarist Joe Perry Wrote.

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

Photo Credit:Gie Knaeps / Getty