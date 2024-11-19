Cher Drops F-Bomb Live on ‘Today’ Show

Cher left Today show censors wishing they could turn back time after she dropped the F-word live on the Tuesday, Nov. 19 episode of the NBC morning show.

While discussing her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, with Today anchor Hoda Kotb, the “Believe” singer, 78, was asked to share the advice she received from longtime friend Lucille Ball following her split from ex-husband and co-host Sonny Bono in 1975.

“I can’t say it on TV,” Cher warned Kotb, asking if the producers were “going to bleep it” if she shared the advice verbatim. Kotb, 60, promised, “We’ll bleep it,” before Cher continued her story.

The musical icon recalled calling up the I Love Lucy star, who had gone through a similar public split with husband and co-star Desi Arnaz. “I said, ‘Lucy, I’m calling you because to my knowledge, there’s never been a situation besides mine except yours,’” Cher remembered. “And she said, “F-k him. You’re the one with the talent!’”

Despite the promise of censorship, Cher’s words weren’t bleeped. “Oh!” Kotb gasped, explaining that while the seven-second delay wasn’t in action for Cher’s F-bomb, “We will get for the next feed!” After being told that her swearing hadn’t been cut by the producers, Cher turned to Kotb and protested, “Well, you said I could!” Kotb, laughing the moment off, teased, “I should have bleeped it myself! Bleep!”

Aside from Cher’s accidental flub, the Moonstruck star’s interview was also filled with plenty of stories from her Hollywood career and her relationship with Bono before his death in 1998 at the age of 62 in a ski accident.

Asked about their split, which famously left Cher with nothing but “a car and clothes,” the “After All” singer confirmed, “He took it all.” As Bono ran The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour during their relationship, Cher said she “didn’t have any freedom.”

“We had a company that I didn’t even know was a company. It was called Cher Enterprises,” she explained. “It was like very Born Yesterday, I’m signing everything and I have no idea what I’m signing.” In the end, Cher said Bono “didn’t care about” her.

“I said, ‘I was there with you!’” Cher recalled of their messy split. “And I said, ‘Just tell me one thing’ — and I still to this day, if he came back, that’s what I’d ask him — ‘What was the moment you thought it’d be right to take all my money?’” Asked if she had ever gotten an answer from her ex, Cher answered, “Not really. I don’t think he wanted to go there. Because how do you answer that?”