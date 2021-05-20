Cher Biopic in the Works

✖

A biopic chronicling Cher's life story is officially in the works, the singer revealed to fans on Twitter on Wednesday. Cher revealed that the movie will be distributed through Universal Pictures and will be produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, who produced both Mamma Mia! films, the second of which Cher appeared in.

Cher also announced that the biopic will be written by her "dear dear friend [for years]," Oscar winner Eric Roth, whose credits include Forrest Gump, for which he won his Oscar, A Star Is Born and Suspect. Cher, an Oscar winner herself, shared the news of the upcoming film on the eve of her 75th birthday, which she rang in on May 20. It's unclear whether the film will focus on one specific section of Cher's life or chronicle its entirety, but any movie documenting the California native will have a lot of ground to cover. Cher moved to Los Angeles when she was 16 years old to get her start in the entertainment industry, and she befriended her future husband Sonny Bono while he was working for producer Phil Spector.

Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING.

THEYY PRODUCED

BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,&

MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT👻🎂‼️

FORREST GUMP

A STAR IS BORN

SUSPECT

TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS — Cher (@cher) May 19, 2021

After appearing as a backup singer on a number of records, Cher married Bono in 1964 and they became a singing duo after Cher encouraged Bono to perform with her due to her stage fright. They soon became stars thanks to their hit "I Got You, Babe," and were later given a variety show, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour. The couple divorced in 1975 and Cher continued her solo career, which had begun to skyrocket over the previous few years with hits like "Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves" and "Half-Breed". She began to further develop her film career in the '80s, starring in a number of films including Silkworm, Suspect and The Witches of Eastwick. She won the Oscar for Best Actress in 1987 for her role in Moonstruck.

In the late '80s, she commandeered a revival of her music career, releasing some of her biggest hits including "If I Could Turn Back Time" and, in 1998, "Believe." She has since continued to release music, held a Las Vegas residency, gone on a farewell tour and returned to film. Cher is one of the world's best-selling music artists and has won an Oscar, a Grammy, an Emmy, three Golden Globe Awards, the Billboard Icon Award and more.