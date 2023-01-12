Chelsea Handler Weighs in on Potentially Hosting 'The Daily Show'

Chelsea Handler is "open" to possibly turning her guest hosting gig on The Daily Show into a permanent one. The comedian, who is part of a star-studded list of guest hosts filling Trevor Noah's seat until a full-time replacement is named, stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY Thursday to discuss her upcoming run on the award-winning series, which kicks off Feb. 6.

Asked if she would be open to the idea of hosting The Daily Show full-time, the Chelsea Lately alum answered, "Potentially. I mean, it's definitely on the table. I'm open to all sorts of conversations." Handler, whose new special, Chelsea Handler: Revolution, recently debuted on Netflix, added of her future plans, "I'm going to go back on the road. After the special has come out, I'm going to take a couple of months off, but I'm going to announce a new tour very soon. I've fallen back in love with doing standup; it's my favorite."

Joining Handler on the list of Daily Show guest hosts are fellow comedy A-Listers Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley and Sarah Silverman. Noah himself bid farewell to the political late-night show on Dec. 8. "I'm grateful to you. Every single one of you," Noah said in his final show. "I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill the audience... And I look at this now and I don't take it for granted, ever."

He continued, "Every seat that's ever been filled to watch something that I'm doing, I always appreciate it. Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips. Everyone who's ever had an opinion." The South Africa-born comedian then got choked up while giving a special shoutout to the Black women who have shaped and changed his life throughout the years.

"I'll tell you now, do yourself a favor, if you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to Black women," Noah said. "They are a lot of the reason I am here. I'm grateful to them, and I'm grateful to every single one of you. It's been an honor."