Trevor Noah Keeps it Brief With Plans for After 'The Daily Show'

Trevor Noah plans to stay busy after stepping down as host of The Daily Show. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 13, the 38-year-old explained why he left the Comedy Central series and shared his future plans. Keeping things simple is the comedian's plan for the future. "Everything," told the host. "I'm so excited to do everything."I didn't get to travel as much doing stand-up around the world. I'm excited," Noah explained. "I used to go to a country, and I would be there for weeks on end, I would learn the parts of the language or learn about the culture, and I'd do a show based around that. I'm gonna get back to doing that." In addition, he expressed interest in "working on different ideas" behind the camera. "Going back home, spending more time with family in South Africa. Everything is what I'm going to be doing," he said, adding that he is contemplating a return to stand-up comedy.

Noah is excited about returning to his roots, despite being "still nervous" about returning to the stage. "I'm going back to the small rooms again because that's where you start the set," he noted. When asked why he left, Noah said, "I think everybody has gone through a period of looking at their lives -- every single person. We were in our apartments for two years, the world changed. "We experienced collective grief. I think if you don't look at your life and think about what you'd like to do differently, then you haven't experienced what we've all experienced, and so I think [my departure] is a joyous thing."

As announced, the comedian will resign from his hosting post on Sept. 29, and this week the network announced his final episode would air on Dec. 8. Noah expressed his gratitude for the job he held for seven years after replacing Jon Stewart in 2015. The South African comedian said he is leaving while still considered "good" and "loved." He added, "I don't take anything for granted anymore. I don't believe that life is a given. I don't assume that things will come to me. "And so, I just go, 'This is it, this is the time.' And leave when people say, 'Why are you leaving?' Because imagine if it was the other way around? I go like, 'I'm leaving' and people are like, 'Yeah, yeah.'"