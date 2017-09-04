‘Charmed’ Star Is Engaged

Holly Marie Combs is having a “charmed” time! The actress is engaged.

The Charmed star shared the big news on social media. Though she hasn’t revealed her groom-to-be’s identity, she did show off his taste in jewelry.

“Yes. Just yes,” she captioned a photo of the elegant ring.

Yes. Just yes. A post shared by Holly Combs (@thehmc) on Sep 2, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Her wedding is sure to have at least one high profile guest.

On Twitter she added, “This means @mattnathanson agreed to sing at my wedding in twitter world. It’s a real thing.”

The singer quickly responded, “Count me in!”

Of course, this is one wedding that will probably have a few celebs in attendance. Is it too much to hope for a mini Charmed reunion during the festivities?