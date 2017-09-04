‘Charmed’ Star Is Engaged

Holly Marie Combs is having a “charmed” time! The actress is engaged.
The Charmed star shared the big news on social media. Though she hasn’t revealed her groom-to-be’s identity, she did show off his taste in jewelry.
“Yes. Just yes,” she captioned a photo of the elegant ring.
Her wedding is sure to have at least one high profile guest.
On Twitter she added, “This means @mattnathanson agreed to sing at my wedding in twitter world. It’s a real thing.”
The singer quickly responded, “Count me in!”
Of course, this is one wedding that will probably have a few celebs in attendance. Is it too much to hope for a mini Charmed reunion during the festivities?