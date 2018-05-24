Charlie Hunnam Nearly Wipes out Filming Dangerous Boat Scene for New Netflix Movie

Charlie Hunnam is currently shooting the Netflix original film Triple Frontier in Hawaii, and the actor recently suffered a scary moment, nearly going overboard while filming a boat scene for the movie.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Hunnam appeared cheerful in a brown plaid shirt and dark cargo pants as he dried himself off after getting fully drenched while filming in a small craft with co-stars Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal and Garrett Hedlund.

The group was brandishing faux weapons in the raft-like boat when a wave nearly knocked the entire crew off the raft, though all later appeared in good spirits.

Triple Frontier follows five friends who reunite to take down a South American drug lord and also stars Ben Affleck and Adria Arjona. The project faced numerous setbacks before finally making it to the filming stage, including Affleck withdrawing from the film for personal reasons as he dealt with sobriety issues, Deadline reports.

At that time, the Oscar winner was set to star alongside his brother Casey Affleck and Mahershala Ali, but both of those actors exited the film due to scheduling reasons. Affleck returned to the film after rehab and began shooting with the rest of the cast in March.

The film is being directed by J.C. Chandor and produced by Charles Roven, Alex Gartner and Andy Horwitz. The project was originally a Paramount film, but the studio dropped it after Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum dropped out just weeks before production was set to begin.

Hunnam’s next project, a remake of the 1973 film Papillon, released its first trailer on Wednesday.

The film stars Hunnam as Henri Charrière, who is framed for murder and sent to French Guyana to serve a life sentence. While in prison, he teams up with Louis Dega (Rami Malek) to attempt an escape.

“We became pretty inseparable,” Malek told Entertainment Weekly of working with Hunnam. “We had a very type of brotherly relationship where we could really take the piss out of one another. We became really close by the end of it so saying goodbye was quite sad because the story really infiltrated our personalities. This movie’s all about human resilience and depending on someone in the most dire circumstance, and that’s a story worth telling.”

