Channing Tatum Reveals the NSFW Reason He Stays in Great Shape

✖

Channing Tatum may be famous for his chiseled figure, but the actor revealed there's more than a passion for fitness driving his workout routine. The 41-year-old actor opened up on The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday about his true motivation for getting after it in the gym, admitting it's the camera that keeps him going.

"As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly," Tatum told Clarkson. He joked, "At some point I have to get better at acting so I don't have to be naked in all of them." The star first showed off his physique in 2006's Step Up, but it was 2012's Magic Mike that turned him into a household name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum)

Despite his reputation for being so in shape, Tatum told Clarkson he knows his lifestyle isn't relatable for someone living a more normal life. "I literally get to work out as a job and it's still hard," he shared. "I can't imagine people who have a 9-5 job, who have kids at home, and where do they get the energy and the time to actually focus on themselves?"

Tatum in September revealed he had been getting back on his fitness journey after "injuries, life shit, and just insanity in general," He wrote on Instagram alongside a shirtless photo, "Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10-year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo."

Tatum's upcoming show The Real Magic Mike will be helping 10 men who have "lost their magic" find it again. The unscripted competition series is set to premiere on HBO Max later this year and will feature the contestants competing against each other for a cash prize and a chance to perform at the Las Vegas Magic Mike Live show. Tatum and Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh and screenwriter Reid Carolin are among the executive producers of the series.

"From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe," HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement last month. "We’re excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out."