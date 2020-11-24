Channing Tatum Shaves Head After 'Finishing the Hardest Job of My Life'

✖

Channing Tatum is switching up his look as part of a "ritual" following the production of his directorial debut, Dog. The actor, who also stars in the film as a former Army Ranger who heads off on a road trip with his dog to another soldier's funeral, decided to "let go" of his character after shooting wrapped by shaving off all his hair, which he documented on Instagram Monday.

Sharing a black and white photo of his newly-buzzed head, the Magic Mike actor reflected on what was both a challenging and rewarding process. "There is nothing and i mean nothing as good as finishing the hardest job of my life. And then shaving my head and letting the character go," he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum)

"It’s a bit of a ritual. A freeing of myself. And being free is always my highest intention. And I’m about to be sooooo freee!!! Hahahaha i have so much love in my heart for everyone that was on this journey with me." Tatum ended his message by sharing love for Dog, as well as "for the people out there in the world that need love right now," concluding, "Sending it up for all.....right..... now," and adding the hashtag "#freeandjoyful."

Back in September, the actor shared photos from the set of his new movie, set to premiere in May 2021, which showed him sitting on the hood of a vintage car with the dog named Lulu nearby. Tatum co-directed the film with his longtime creative partner Reid Carolin which was adapted from a script written by Carolin and friend Brett Rodriguez.

"It’s already been a crazy ride. And we’ve only just begun. And if we survive the rest, it will be one of the most insane stories that I’ve ever been a part of. And I’ve been a part of some pretty crazy ones in this life of mine," he wrote on Instagram on Sept. 21. "This photo is from our first day of production on the first movie that my partner Reid and I are directing. This is our story. It’s taken us two years to get it to the starting line. The next eight weeks will be like riding a bull on sickmode in ludicrous speed. God be with us. In Dog we trust."