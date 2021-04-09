'The Real Magic Mike' Competition Series From Channing Tatum Dances Into HBO Max

✖

Magic Mike is getting the reality show treatment with HBO Max, which is bringing back Channing Tatum as an executive producer on the new unscripted competition series set to premiere later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Real Magic Mike will star 10 men who have "lost their magic" and are competing against one another for a cash prize and a chance to perform at the Las Vegas Magic Mike Live show.

The Real Magic Mike contestants "will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence," according to the show's logline. "As they strip off their clothes, they will rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo, but only one will be the Real Magic Mike." Tatum, who starred in the original film, as well as director Steven Soderbergh and screenwriter Reid Carolin, are among the executive producers of the series.

"From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe," HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey told THR in a statement. "We’re excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out."

Added Warner Bros. Unscripted TV president Mike Darnell to the outlet, "Magic Mike is one of Warner Bros.' most iconic franchises. We couldn't be more excited to be working with Channing, Steven and HBO Max on an all-new vision of this amazing and legendary brand. We're looking forward to giving fans a front row seat as we search the country for undiscovered talent."

Tatum is also releasing his new children's book, The One and Only Sparkella, which he told Parents magazine touched on his own journey as a single father to 7-year-old daughter Everly following his split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan. "I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both," he said. "I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."

Eureka Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television are producing The Real Magic Mike in association with Warner Horizon. Tatum, Soderbergh and Carolin will executive produce with Peter Kiernan, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Vincent Marini, Alycia Rossiter, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and David Tibballs. Kevin Boyer is a co-executive producer.