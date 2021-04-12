Channing Tatum Teases Chiseled Figure in Motivational 2021 Post

✖

Channing Tatum is once again reminding his followers that he's the OG Magic Mike, posting an eye-catching thirst trap on his Instagram. The 21 Jump Street star shared a selfie that showcases his enviable abs reflected in a glass door, letting his followers know that he'd been hitting the gym extra hard lately. "Little Saturday grind session! Let’s gooooo 2021! Feeelin goodie good!!" Tatum wrote.

Tatum has been documenting his workout journey on Instagram, reminding his followers that those abs are the product of hours of hard work. "It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life s---, and just insanity in general," he shared in September alongside an impressive mirror selfie. "Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo. Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks. Hahaha!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum)

Tatum has always been rather candid, most recently explaining his worries about being a single father since his divorce from actress Jenna Dewan. He explained to Parents magazine interview about his upcoming children's book, The One and Only Sparkella, that he had "a lot of fear" about how to parent his 7-year-old daughter, Everly.

"I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter’s world and discover who they are. When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want," Tatum explained. "I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."

Tatum, who hasn't been in a live-action film since 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle, has also been teasing a major acting comeback. Citing his upcoming film, Dog, Tatum posted a selfie with a freshly shaven head after "the hardest job of my life."

"There is nothing and i mean nothing as good as finishing the hardest job of my life. And then shaving my head and letting the character go. It’s a bit of a ritual. A freeing of myself. And being free is always my highest intention. And I’m about to be sooooo freee!!! Hahahaha i have so much love in my heart for everyone that was on this journey with me."