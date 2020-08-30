Chadwick Boseman's Death Announcement Becomes Most 'Liked' Tweet of All Time

✖

The tweet announcing Chadwick Boseman's death has become the most-"liked" post in the history of Twitter. The tweet came on Friday night from Boseman's own verified account, revealing to fans that Boseman had suffered from colon cancer in secret for the last few years. By Saturday afternoon, the tweet had reached historic new heights, proving fans' love for Boseman and grief over the news.

"Fans are coming together on Twitter to celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman, and the Tweet sent from his account last night is now the most Liked Tweet of all time on Twitter," read a statement from Twitter, published by The Hollywood Reporter. At the time of this writing, the tweet has over 6.8 million likes, as well as 3 million retweets and quote-tweets. The replies are filled with fans mourning for the actor.

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

Boseman died on Friday night at the age of 43, according to a statement from his representatives and family members. He was surrounded by his wife and children at his home in Los Angeles, California. Most colleagues did not even know Boseman was suffering from cancer, nor did fans, as the actor worked to keep it a secret.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," read the statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

"The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

The previous record-holder for most-liked tweet was former President Barack Obama. In 2017, he tweeted: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion." To many fans, it was fitting for Boseman's mourners to replace this record, since so many of Boseman's most iconic performances concerned racism in the U.S. and fight against it.

Twitter noted that fans were gathering under various hashtags to make sense of Boseman's passing, and to organize discussions and live watch-parties for some of his movies. On Sunday, Aug. 30, ABC will air Black Panther commercial-free starting at 8 p.m. ET. After that, the network will premiere a new ABC News special called Chadwick Boseman — A Tribute for a King. The special begins at 10:20 p.m. ET.