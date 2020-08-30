Chadwick Boseman Fans Shame Weight Loss Critics After His Death From Cancer: 'We Never Know Someone's Struggles'
Fans are coming to Chadwick Boseman's defense in the wake of his death and the reveal that he had secretly had colon cancer for years. Earlier in 2020, Boseman appeared slimmer while attending the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago. Then, the 42 star posted a video on April 15, Jackie Robinson Day. He shared words of wisdom to the public as the coronavirus worsened, but the clip drew attention for other reasons.
Boseman was noticeably thin in the clip, and some were concerned about him as a result. However, a troubling trend also began to appear on social media. Rude people made jokes about the star's weight and accused him of being on drugs. Little did they know, Boseman was four years into his battle with colon cancer, which was presumably the real reason for this weight loss. Fans are retroactively shaming those who mocked the 43-year-old actor, being as those trolls were actually making fun of a cancer patient. Scroll through to see how some fans are standing up for Boseman in the wake of his passing.
Social media are filled with beyond toxic individuals who are fueled by hatred and despair....some of the worse people in humanity, truly sickening to witness— Alex Terranova 💯 (@Alexterra03) August 29, 2020
People are toxic af online. It’s really disgusting. We should’ve shown support and lifted him up for his success, but instead the go to reaction is break people down.— DodgerBytes (@DodgerBytes) August 29, 2020
People don't have any empathy anymore. The most liked and shared videos on here are people getting hurt or dying while trying to have fun. No surprise people would clown a cancer patient the same way.— J.D. Drew, J.D. (@JDDREWJD) August 29, 2020
Chadwick Boseman was relentlessly castigated over his drastic weight loss to the point where he had to delete pictures and turn off comments on IG. Let this be a lesson to be please be mindful about your words & judgements. You don’t know what type of battle people are fighting.— Jordan Sumbu (@JordanSumbu) August 29, 2020
If you clowned Chadwick for his weight loss and are now preaching kindness, fuck you.— Black Trans Lives Matter (@_YoungJnr) August 29, 2020
I really hope that Chadwick's passing is a lesson for everyone who engages in bullying on here. People made fun of him for the weight loss and this whole time he had cancer. Everyone needs to give each other a lot more grace. you never know what people are actually dealing with.— CHARLESE ANTOINETTE (@Yabaechay) August 29, 2020
this is why we keep telling you not to comment on someone’s weight loss/appearance. chadwick boseman was harassed viciously for his weight loss and now we find out he’s been battling cancer for years.
stop commenting on peoples bodies bc you don’t know what they’re going through— victoria ♀️ (@fatfabfeminist) August 29, 2020