Chadwick Boseman Fans Shame Weight Loss Critics After His Death From Cancer: 'We Never Know Someone's Struggles'

Fans are coming to Chadwick Boseman's defense in the wake of his death and the reveal that he had secretly had colon cancer for years. Earlier in 2020, Boseman appeared slimmer while attending the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago. Then, the 42 star posted a video on April 15, Jackie Robinson Day. He shared words of wisdom to the public as the coronavirus worsened, but the clip drew attention for other reasons.

Boseman was noticeably thin in the clip, and some were concerned about him as a result. However, a troubling trend also began to appear on social media. Rude people made jokes about the star's weight and accused him of being on drugs. Little did they know, Boseman was four years into his battle with colon cancer, which was presumably the real reason for this weight loss. Fans are retroactively shaming those who mocked the 43-year-old actor, being as those trolls were actually making fun of a cancer patient. Scroll through to see how some fans are standing up for Boseman in the wake of his passing.