Chadwick Boseman Dead: Josh Gad Cries in Heartfelt Video About 'Marshall' Co-Star

Many around the world have been paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Josh Gad, who worked alongside Boseman on the 2017 film Marshall, recently took to social media in order to share some anecdotes about the actor. He even posted a video that addressed his friend's passing, a video in which Gad could be seen tearing up as he opened up about the legacy that Boseman is leaving behind.

"There aren't words to express how amazing of a human being Chadwick Boseman was," Gad began in his video, which was posted on Instagram. "You come upon people in your life who are next-level good. This was a man who was beyond talented and was so unbelievably giving not only as a performer but as a human being. Beyond just being Black Panther, Chadwick was T'Challa in real life. He was somebody who just gave and gave and gave and never stopped giving."

Gad went on to say that 2020 has been a difficult year for a multitude of reasons, and added that Boseman's death is an especially hard pill to swallow. He added, "This one hurts because it's taking away somebody who's honestly one of the greats. I don't know how to process this, but I want to send my love to his entire family, and to all the fans out there. He's going to be missed." In addition to posting a video in which he opened up about his Marshall co-star, Gad also posted one of the final texts that he received from Boseman. The text, which was titled "Catch the Rain," simultaneously touched upon the current coronavirus pandemic and showcased the late actor's positive outlook on life.

"If you are in Los Angeles, you woke up thus morning to the rare and peaceful sound of a steady precipitation. If you're like me, maybe you looked at the week's forecast and found that it's supposed to rain for three straight days...But now that the rain has stopped and today's storm has cleared, I urge you to ho outside and take a DEEP breath. Notice how fresh the air is right now, after our skies have had a 3 week break from the usual relentless barage of fumes from bumper to bumper LA commuters, and now today's rain has given the City of Angels a long overdo and much-needed shower," Boseman's text reads. "Inhale and exhale this moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of this day. We should take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God's creation."