Chadwick Boseman Dead: Marvel and Disney Release Statement on 'Black Panther' Actor's Shocking Passing

Chadwick Boseman will be missed not only by the fans who watched him become the Black Panther, but by the people he worked with as well. As news of Boseman's tragic passing spread this weekend, Marvel Studios and Disney executives expressed their grief for the actor. Boseman left a powerful impact on them and inspired change within the movie industry itself.

Boseman's passing was confirmed late on Friday night in a post on his own verified Twitter account. As the news spread, his friends and colleagues came forward, with many revealing that they were surprised by the news as well. Among them was the official Marvel Entertainment Twitter account, which wrote on Saturday morning: "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."

This sentiment was echoed on other Marvel platforms, and by other Disney entities as well. That included some of the individuals at the top of the company themselves, such as Disney chairman and former CEO Bob Iger. He tweeted: "We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of [Chadwick Boseman] — an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met."

Iger went on to praise Boseman's "enormous strength" and "dignity," all of which he brought "to his groundbreaking role of "Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes, becoming a long-awaited hero to tens of millions around the world, and inspiring us all to dream bigger and demand more than the status quo." Iger finished with his well-wishes to the Boseman family on behalf of everyone at Disney.

Finally, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige issues his own public statement to reporters, rather on social media. He wrote: "Chadwick's passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T'Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life."

"He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed," Feige continued. "Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family."

Boseman's passing took the world by surprise this weekend, as the 43-year-old actor had mostly kept his battle with cancer to himself. His family revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and had done much of his most famous work while enduring chemotherapy and other treatments. He is survived by his wife and children.