Condolences Flood in for Chadwick Boseman's Wife, Taylor Simone Ledward

On Friday night, Chadwick Boseman's team confirmed that he passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. They wrote on his social media accounts that he was surrounded by his family and his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, at the time of his passing. In light of this sad news, Boseman's fans have flocked to social media in order to send Ledward their condolences amidst this difficult time.

Boseman and Ledward were first linked together back in 2015. While it was rumored that the pair were engaged, it was only confirmed on Friday that they had wed. The statement on Boseman's social media accounts read, in part, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther." They added that his family "thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

The news of Boseman's death hit many around the world hard. As previously mentioned, many of those individuals even took to Twitter in order to remember the late actor and to send some love to his family and, specifically, his wife, Ledward.