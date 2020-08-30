Condolences Flood in for Chadwick Boseman's Wife, Taylor Simone Ledward
On Friday night, Chadwick Boseman's team confirmed that he passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. They wrote on his social media accounts that he was surrounded by his family and his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, at the time of his passing. In light of this sad news, Boseman's fans have flocked to social media in order to send Ledward their condolences amidst this difficult time.
Boseman and Ledward were first linked together back in 2015. While it was rumored that the pair were engaged, it was only confirmed on Friday that they had wed. The statement on Boseman's social media accounts read, in part, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther." They added that his family "thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."
The news of Boseman's death hit many around the world hard. As previously mentioned, many of those individuals even took to Twitter in order to remember the late actor and to send some love to his family and, specifically, his wife, Ledward.
Praying For Her
Prayers up for Taylor Simone !!! Chadwick Boseman’s wife! We pray her strength! We surround her with love and protection as she grieves the passing of her love, her husband! Prayers with the entire Boseman family ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/VlhFilIP3i— ✨ (@yourlethaldose) August 29, 2020
Thoughts Are With Her
We want to send my sincere condolences to Chadwick Boseman's wife, family, and friends, as this time will be most challenging for them to traverse. We pray the God of comfort will be with you guys in this season.… https://t.co/2M9DWoq0Wn— EvangelistAugustusAndrews (@r2a_4_u) August 30, 2020
Sending Love Her Way
sending all the love in the world to taylor simone ledward pic.twitter.com/PgJwQM3hq6— lily ⁷ ･ﾟ♡ (@bambijinnie) August 29, 2020
Heartbroken
I can only imagine what Taylor Simone Ledward is going through 😭💔💔💔— ✗Arike ✗ (@Toniloba_) August 30, 2020
Condolences
also praying for Taylor Simone Ledward. the hurt she must be experiencing from losing her husband is unfathomble 💔 pic.twitter.com/fyiZUzKvRZ— Aubrey✨ (@aubreygilt) August 29, 2020
Kind Words
I’m praying for #taylorsimoneledward and the #bosemanfamily during this difficult time I’m so sorry for your loss! I’ve been a huge fan of Chadwick since he appeared on Lincoln Heights and loved seeing all his incredible movies! He was truly a legend.— Colleen Spellman (@colleen444) August 30, 2020
Take Care
I can't stop crying and can’t imagine how hard for you. I’m thinking of you during this difficult time and would like to offer my deepest condolences to you and your family. Sending my love and prayers to you. Take a good care of yourself. #WakandaForever @TaylorSimoneLedward pic.twitter.com/NlyrkWBYQR— Year A. Thanutthamrongkul (@Khun_Year) August 30, 2020