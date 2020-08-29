Chadwick Boseman Dead: 'Captain Marvel' Star Brie Larson Honors Late Marvel Co-Star in Loving Post

✖

Chadwick Boseman's death sent a shock across the entertainment world, leaving fans and co-stars stunned at a loss. The Black Panther actor had been battling stage III colon cancer for the past four years, keeping the illness private until confirmed in his family's statement.

Many were quick to share their thoughts on social media, including Boseman's co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mark Ruffalo penned a touching note for the late actor, but he wasn't alone. Captain Marvel's Brie Larson also put together a message to honor Boseman, revealing his support on set and the friendship that followed.

"Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure," Larson wrote on social media. "I'm honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend."

Boseman's death leaves quite a large hole for a young career. In the short time Boseman was in front of the camera or on the stage, he played Black icons like Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall and James Brown. He also gave Black people a superhero blockbuster long overdue and stood alongside predecessors like Meteor Man and Blade as strong pop culture entries.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family's statement read. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

One of Boseman's final roles came in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and now stands as a memorable film beyond the critical praise it had already received. He also will play T'Challa one last time in the upcoming What If...? animated series for Disney+. His final role will be in the upcoming Ma Rainey's Black Bottom set for Netflix release.