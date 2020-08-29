Chadwick Boseman Dead: Marvel Fans Mourn Loss of 'Black Panther' Star at 43 Following Cancer Battle
Chadwick Boseman's death Friday night shocked fans, friends and anybody else who has paid attention to film in the past few years. The Black Panther star was far more than the titular superhero. He played icons like Jackie Robinson and James Brown, had plans to use his success to give back and produce powerful works, and he was set for a long run as the Marvel hero.
Sadly, he passed at 43 after a four-year battle with cancer. It was a battle he never revealed publicly, with his family focusing on his career in their statement to the Associated Press. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement reads. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."
Boseman was reportedly diagnosed with cancer four years ago and managed to keep his fight quiet all this time. One of his last public appearances was during NBA All-Star Weekend before the pandemic and photos from the event tell a different story now. Many were shocked by the news and took to social media to express their grief. Scroll down to see the tributes to the late star.
This news is just simply unfathomable, unimaginable. Sending love and peace to his family and loved ones. Rest in Power. https://t.co/Mssphif7Lb— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 29, 2020
Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, per reports. During that time, he gave us Civil War, Marshall, Black Panther, Infinity War, Endgame, 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods. Lord only knows what he was going through on a daily basis.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 29, 2020
To hear that @chadwickboseman valiantly fought cancer for four years, FOUGHT to live to see another day and some selfish people in this nation won’t even #WearAMask to possibly save another or themselves?!— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 29, 2020
Chadwick Boseman was always so much more than just an actor. He was and always will be an icon. An inspiration to millions. Words cannot express how crushing this news is. pic.twitter.com/7QcpdQG3Uy— Caillou Pettis (@CaillouPettis) August 29, 2020
Not Chadwick Boseman.. not the Black Panther..2020 has been heartbreaking 💔— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) August 29, 2020
On the day the MLB marks #JackieRobinsonDay, ‘42’ actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Robinson, dies of colon cancer at 43. pic.twitter.com/7CGGKFrFK7— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) August 29, 2020
Wow i just read about Chadwick Boseman wtf..... RIP to a phenomenal and unforgettable actor. 🙏🏾😭 pic.twitter.com/DLFfalArn3— yaz kaan (@thisisyasminj) August 29, 2020
You're kidding me.
Heart just dropped.
RIP Chadwick Boseman.
On Jackie Robinson Day too? pic.twitter.com/leXUiCaBU8— Law Murray 🇦🇶 (@LawMurrayTheNU) August 29, 2020
When Ryan Coogler first introduced the cast of Black Panther at ComicCon in 2016, I was on the floor in the dark watching, crying, knowing that I was witnessing cinema history. I felt such hope. To lose Chadwick Boseman now, in these times, is just unspeakablly sad.— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 29, 2020
"You have to cherish things in a different way when you know the clock is ticking, you are under pressure."
-- Chadwick Boseman
Thanks for sharing yourself with the world, even in your darkest of times. Rest IN Power pic.twitter.com/NGddkGLsFz— Jamira Burley (@JamiraBurley) August 29, 2020
Chadwick Boseman forever pic.twitter.com/RJsvRFV2Ce— Brandon Wood (@ByBrandonWood) August 29, 2020
Noooooo my heart literally just sunk omg 💔 rest in power Chadwick Boseman, my heart just broke man— De'arra Taylor (@dearra) August 29, 2020
Fuck cancer ! Fuck 2020 #KobeBryant #chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/Td9LP59Sfl— Creatives Assemble (@PresidentMarvin) August 29, 2020
Chadwick Boseman had cancer and still found the strength to give so many Black children a superhero they could see themselves as.
All children deserve to believe they can save the world. pic.twitter.com/g06D590Xsv— Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) August 29, 2020
Chadwick Boseman was a BAMF. This is fucking heartbreaking.
Also wow his strength! He was really out here doing the most with his life while battling cancer. https://t.co/q1QFs6lvEY— Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) August 29, 2020