Chadwick Boseman Dead: Marvel Fans Mourn Loss of 'Black Panther' Star at 43 Following Cancer Battle

Chadwick Boseman's death Friday night shocked fans, friends and anybody else who has paid attention to film in the past few years. The Black Panther star was far more than the titular superhero. He played icons like Jackie Robinson and James Brown, had plans to use his success to give back and produce powerful works, and he was set for a long run as the Marvel hero.

Sadly, he passed at 43 after a four-year battle with cancer. It was a battle he never revealed publicly, with his family focusing on his career in their statement to the Associated Press. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement reads. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

Boseman was reportedly diagnosed with cancer four years ago and managed to keep his fight quiet all this time. One of his last public appearances was during NBA All-Star Weekend before the pandemic and photos from the event tell a different story now. Many were shocked by the news and took to social media to express their grief. Scroll down to see the tributes to the late star.