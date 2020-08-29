Chris Evans Is 'Absolutely Devastated' Over Death of 'Avengers' Co-Star Chadwick Boseman

✖

Chris Evans is heartbroken over the death of Chadwick Boseman, one of his co-stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Evans helped usher Boseman and his character, T'Challa (a.k.a. Black Panther), into the world of Marvel films via the third film his own hero's trilogy, Captain America: Civil War. The pair are somewhat adversarial but soon come together. They eventually team up in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

All this time together on set and during other public appearances brought the actors closer together. In a somber Instagram post uploaded on Friday night, Evans shared some thoughts about how "special" the late 43-year-old Get on Up and 42 actor was and how much he valued their friendship. Three images of the pair side-by-side accompanied the message.

"I'm absolutely devastated," Evans wrote. "This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King."

Evans was just one of several members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who shared tributes to the Black Panther star after his family confirmed his passing. Among them were other core Avengers stars, including Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo.

"Mr. Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life... That's heroism," Downey wrote. "I'll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the gamer." He also added a hashtag for "Chadwick forever."

"It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you," Ruffalo wrote, directing his message to Boseman. "What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here."

Boseman secretly battled colon cancer for four years, only telling his loved ones and others who were close to him. He filmed several movies, including Black Panther, Da 5 Bloods and Marshall, while suffering from the disease. He also completed work on a final film, Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, before he passed on.