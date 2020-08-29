Chadwick Boseman: Watch Trailers for His Most Iconic Movie Roles

Chadwick Boseman's death has sent fans reeling and revisiting some of his acclaimed performances. Before his death on Friday at the age of 43, Boseman filmed 15 movies, with the final of those, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, releasing later this year via Netflix. The 14 that have been released have all gone on to some sort of popularity, with some reaching mega-levels of success.

Boseman did it all. He starred in gripping biographical dramas like 42 and Marshall, gritty action films like Message From the King and 21 Bridges and was not afraid to have some levity, as he did in the James Brown biopic Get on Up. The South Carolina native also, of course, reached superstar status as T'Challa in Black Panther and other Marvel films. Scroll through to relive some of these performances via their trailers.