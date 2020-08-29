Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers' Co-Stars Mourn His Death
Chadwick Boseman's death has shocked the world, including many of his co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Boseman played the now-iconic role of T'Challa, the prince-turned-king of the futuristic African nation of Wakanda. Aside from his royal duties, T'Challa also defended his country (and the world) as the superhero Black Panther. Boseman played this role in four Marvel movies: Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
Many of his peers shared mournful tributes on social media after his passing, which was caused by colon cancer. Stars such as Angela Bassett, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Forest Whitaker are among those who have shared memories, photos and kind words about the late 43-year-old. Scroll through to read some of the tributes to Boseman.
Angela Bassett
“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever
Brie Larson
Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.
Chris Evans
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King. 💙
Chris Pratt
Don Cheadle
i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020
Mark Ruffalo
It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020
Forest Whitaker
Your light brightened our days. It will continue to brighten our hearts and minds. Let the heavens be blessed as you illuminate the sky. Sending my love and prayers to the family. May god continue to hold you in his everlasting embrace. RIP Chadwick pic.twitter.com/wIUaooHLqq— Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) August 29, 2020
John Kani
The Black Panther - Chadwick Boseman passed away last night. My deepest condolences to his family and the Black Panther family. May his soul rest in peace. King T’Chaka. Wakanda Forever— JohnKani (@JohnKani2) August 29, 2020