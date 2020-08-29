Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers' Co-Stars Mourn His Death

Chadwick Boseman's death has shocked the world, including many of his co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Boseman played the now-iconic role of T'Challa, the prince-turned-king of the futuristic African nation of Wakanda. Aside from his royal duties, T'Challa also defended his country (and the world) as the superhero Black Panther. Boseman played this role in four Marvel movies: Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Many of his peers shared mournful tributes on social media after his passing, which was caused by colon cancer. Stars such as Angela Bassett, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Forest Whitaker are among those who have shared memories, photos and kind words about the late 43-year-old. Scroll through to read some of the tributes to Boseman.