Celebrity Quarantine Breakups: All the Couples Who've Broken up During the Pandemic

Several celebrity couples have broken up in the past few months, while many were staying home together during the coronavirus pandemic. Many quarantined together, but their romances crumbled. The Bachelor couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph could not survive the quarantine, even after Randolph's family helped take care of Underwood when he was battling COVID-19 himself. Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich and Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are just two of the other celebrity couples to call it quits. There has been concern about divorce rates in the U.S. climbing during the coronavirus pandemic, and some anecdotal reports from doctors have shown an increase in questions about divorce. Earlier this month, New York neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez told NY1 there has "definitely been an uptick" in questions about divorce. "I’ve had inquiries ranging from, ‘Do you do marriage counseling?' to, 'I had my husband arrested for abuse' to, 'I'd like to bring my children in for a custody evaluation because I'm going to file for a divorce,'" she said. Nashville relationship coach Lee Wilson told USA Today last month that the quarantine might only exacerbate tensions in a relationship. "If a couple is having trouble, most of their interactions will be neutral or negative. But now (tension) is constant and in their face and they're not able to have their typical routines, like doing their own things," he explained. Relationship therapist Venus Nicolino also predicted a rise in divorces, noting that there has already been an increase in "domestic violence, anxiety, depression, unemployment, loss and grief" during the pandemic. Here are some of the famous couples whose relationships have ended during the quarantine.

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood In May, Underwood and Randolph announced they were breaking up, even after she and her family helped care for him after he tested positive for the coronavirus. "Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others' lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there," Randolph wrote on Instagram. She added, "We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other's back. Always." Underwood chose Randolph at the end of his Bachelor season, although the two never officially got engaged.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich (Photo: BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Hough and Laich also split in May, after three years of marriage. The two were quarantining apart, with Hough reportedly in Los Angeles and Laich in Idaho. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place," the couple said in a joint statement. "We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) Mary-Kate Olsen tried to divorce Olivier Sarkozy in New York in early May, but her filing was not taken up by the court immediately due to coronavirus restrictions deeming her case nonessential. She was finally allowed to file the case on May 26. Olsen was reportedly "incredibly upset" that her filing was not considered an emergency by the court because she wanted to "move the case forward as quickly as possible." The former couple married in November 2015.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick (Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Stringer, Getty) In July, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick called it quits after two years of dating. Rumors that they broke up surfaced after fans noticed Patrick was not following the Super Bowl winner on Instagram. They also had not posted photos of each other together since April. Patrick's rep later said they were "no longer together."

Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard (Photo: Michael Loccisano, Getty) Former Hootie & The Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker and his wife, Beth Leonard, split after 20 years together in early July. The two have two children together and plan to co-parent. "Our priority will always be our beautiful family," Rucker wrote on Instagram. "We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always."

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers (Photo: Jemal Countess/FilmMagic) Actor Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers were quarantining in the Cayman Islands with their two children when they announced plans to divorce after 10 years of marriage. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority," Hammer wrote on Instagram. "We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly (Photo: Getty / Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017) Country singer Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly announced plans to divorce on July 3. They met in 2016 and were married for two years. "It's a soul connection that can never be erased," they said in a joint statement. "We've made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives."

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images) American Idol host Ryan Seacrest and his longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend Shayna Taylor broke up for good in June. They last broke up in February 2019, and Seacrest was seen on vacation in Mexico with a new woman in June 2019. However, there was speculation that the two were back together after he posted throwback photos with Taylor on Instagram. Seacrest's rep confirmed they are no longer a couple after new photos of Seacrest with a different woman in Mexico surfaced.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock (Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Getty) Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock on June 4, although the split was not reported on for a few days later. They were quarantining with their two children in Montana, but the divorce filing was submitted in Los Angeles courts. Blackstock is an executive producer on The Kelly Clarkson Show and had been spotted on the show in remotely-filmed episodes. Clarkson has never specifically discussed the divorce, but some of her social media comments have been interpreted to be referencing it. She also thanked Blackstock when she won an Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.