Darius Rucker Annouces He and Wife Beth Will 'Consciously Uncouple,' Remain Co-Parents

Darius Rucker announced Saturday that he and wife Beth Leonard will be separating or "consciously uncoupling" after nearly 20 years together. The country star penned an emotional post making the announcement, making it clear the decision was mutual and the couple will remain friends.

According to The Boot, Rucker and Leonard have been married since 2000 and met while the latter worked at VH1. Rucker was still with Hootie and The Blowfish at the time, but according to the outlet it was love at first sight. This is reflected in the announcement of the separation, with both seemingly ready to move onto their next phase as co-parents for their children.

"Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple. We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders," Rucker wrote on Instagram. "Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always."

