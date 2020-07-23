Kelly Clarkson Alludes to 'Challenging, Overwhelming' Year Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

✖

Kelly Clarkson is acknowledging how "challenging, overwhelming" and sometimes hopeless this past year has been as she pushes through not only the coronavirus pandemic, but also divorce from husband, Brandon Blackstock, The Kelly Clarkson Show host tweeted out a note of appreciation for all her guests over the summer Wednesday, acknowledging that it hasn't been easy for her to keep pushing through all of it.

This year, she wrote, has been "challenging, overwhelming &sometimes it feels like hope is lost," but meeting all of the "incredible" people on her show has helped her feel more hopeful about what is to come. The tweet sparked a flood of responses from her fans, one of whom said Clarkson provided a "mark of love and happiness in my life" during the tough time. Another wrote, "Shoutout to you for existing, even when you don’t feel your best you make sure to make everyone from your guests to us watching at home feel a lot better about circumstances."

Last month, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, her husband of almost seven years, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple is parents to daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, and Blackstock is also father to son Seth, 13, and daughter Savannah, 18, from a previous relationship. While neither has opened up publicly about what led to their divorce, sources who spoke with Entertainment Tonight said they were "making a conscious effort to work things out" and hoped that "quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage," but actually had the opposite effect.

Just weeks after filing for divorce, Clarkson thanked her husband while accepting the win for her first Daytime Emmy, which she won for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. She was also nominated for the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show award. On Twitter at the time, she thanked her estranged husband, who executive produces the show, for "believing in me & convincing me" to do the show. Blackstock has yet to say anything publicly about his wife following the filing.