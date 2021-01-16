Kelly Clarkson Lowers Tennessee Mansion's Sale Price as Divorce From Brandon Blackstock Drags On

✖

Kelly Clarkson is reducing the price of her Tennessee home by more than a half-a-million-dollars. The potential sale hits amid her divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, adding some urgency to the events. The American Idol winner purchased the home in 2012 for $2.86 million dollars, and put it up on the market five years later in 2017 on-and-off. However, in February 2020, the singer listed the home for $7.5 million, but has now reduced it to $6.95 million according to the New York Post.

The 20,121-square-foot mansion sits on a lakefront property in Hendersonville, Tennessee, around 20 minutes outside of Nashville. The gorgeous home's entry way greets guests with a double staircase, and has several luxury amenities like a home theater, private dock, two spas and a saltwater pool. The back porch that overlooks the pool and lake, is also a double staircase, adding an even richer feel to the estate.

The Voice coach filed for divorce in June, citing irreconcilable differences. However, in December, she accused her father-in-law, Narvel, of fraud and "illegal services." Narvel first sued Clarkson, accusing her of owing the management company, Starstruck Entertainment, $1.4 million for her "Voice" contract and noted that she was suppose to continue paying the company so long as she continued to keep at seat on the fan-favorite NBC show. Clarkson then defended herself by saying that the father-son duo were not licensed to act as agents in the state of California, noting that they kept that part a secret from her while "demanding unconscionable fees."

"The labor petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own [reps at] licensed talent agency CAA at all times," Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Starstruck Management Group told Page Six via The New York Post. "While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record."

Right after the shocking announcement that the two were going their separate ways, fans and friends of the pair were taken back by the news. Sources that came forward said the couple seemed happy, however, after a few months in quarantine, things began to shift. The two hunkered down in their Montana cabin, where she filmed live for her show The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson is now back in her Los Angeles studio where she continues to host guests.

Clarkson and Blackstock share two children together, daughter, River Rose, and son, Remington Alexander. In November, Clarkson was awarded primary custody of their daughter and son. Despite the rough patch the singer is dealing with in her personal life, she's continued to shed light on others during a tumultuous time.