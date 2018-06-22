9 Celebrities Who Stun in Polka Dot Bikinis

These celebs wore an itsy bitsy teenie weenie — well, you know the rest!

There’s nothing more classic than a polka dot bathing suit, and everyone from Rita Ora to Kylie Jenner has rocked one when hitting the beach or hanging poolside.

The look can be elegant and vintage or hip and modern, but there’s no denying it — these stars are on fire!

Rita Ora

Rita Ora has no shortage of sexy bikini pictures, and this boatside photo from May 2018 is no different. With a modern take on the polka dot pattern, the songstress paired the triangle bikini with some edgy accessories, including a cluster of layered necklaces and chic yellow shades.

Kylie Jenner

Showing off her toned tummy and enviable curves, Kylie Jenner’s metallic take on a polka dot bikini tread the line between cool and cute.

Jenner paired her look with mixed metal bangles and color-coordinated nails, and showed that her style chops are nothing to be messed with, even poolside.

Ashley Graham

Sports Illustrated model Ashley Graham is no stranger to rocking swimwear, but this edgy one-piece is a cut above the rest!

Graham showed off her sexy curves in this cut-out bathing suit spotted with polka dots, looking ready to hit the beach with a fresh-faced makeup look and stunning top knot.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne has come a long way from her Disney days, often sporting colored hair, creative piercings and provocative looks.

But in this polka dot bikini photo posted to her social media, the starlet looks just as fresh-faced and young as she did in her Shake It Up days!

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift might be much more private on social media nowadays, but prior to taking an Instagram hiatus, the “Bad Blood” songstress was no stranger to posting fun bathing suit pictures with her friends for the world to see.

Swift has always been a fan of the classic look, and her vintage-inspired polka dot bathing suit, paired with the ever-present red lip, is a definite hit!

Emmy Rossum

Shameless star Emmy Rossum looks like she’s taking the most of her vacation in this tropical bikini picture!

Rocking a natural look alongside a red, black and white polka dot bikini, Rossum looks relaxed and ready for some fun in the sun while reading a book beachside.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj ditched the couture for the demure in this subdued, more natural look from the rapper.

Showing off her sexy curves in a chocolate spotted bikini, Minaj rocked a bare face and her natural hair while getting some sun.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski definitely knows how to rock a sexy look, but the model kept things more classic in this tiny black and white spotted string bikini, paired with gold chain and hoops.

Her photo might not have been head-on, but this casual chic look definitely was sure to turn heads at the beach!

Anastasia Karanikolaou

Anastasia Karanikolaou may be Kylie Jenner’s best friend, but she’s also a stunning model who knows how to work a polka dot bikini.

Karanikolaou clearly is picking up on Jenner’s posing skills in this fire photo, showing off her ample assets and killer curves in this classic bikini.