Celebs Fleeing Homes Near California Wildfire Reveal What They Rescued

Wildfires are currently raging through Southern California, and one erupted in Los Angeles Wednesday morning, destroying multiple homes in Bel-Air, prompting the closure of the 405 Freeway, BuzzFeed News reports.

Over several days, the fires have burned more than 83,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of homes and forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate, including celebrities who live in the area.

Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she and her daughter, Luna, were safe.

While seemingly tongue-in-cheek, Teigen clarified things with a later tweet replying to a fan.

“Did I say it was funny?” she wrote. “There is a fire raging a few miles from my house, I think I get to decide what I can say about it.”

“Never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire,” she wrote. “So far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award.”

Lea Michele told The Hollywood Reporter that she had just minutes to decide what to take.

“I had 2 minutes to think what I would take, I grabbed my cat and that’s all,” she said. “All you need is to surround yourself with the people you love.”

Kourtney Kardashian shared a video on Instagram of the raging fire in which she appeared to be in a car on the freeway.

While it’s unclear if they had to evacuate, several other stars shared their well-wishes for those impacted by the fire on Twitter.

