Celebs Fleeing Homes Near California Wildfire Reveal What They Rescued

Wildfires are currently raging through Southern California, and one erupted in Los Angeles Wednesday morning, destroying multiple homes in Bel-Air, prompting the closure of the 405 Freeway, BuzzFeed News reports.

Over several days, the fires have burned more than 83,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of homes and forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate, including celebrities who live in the area.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she and her daughter, Luna, were safe.

never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

While seemingly tongue-in-cheek, Teigen clarified things with a later tweet replying to a fan.

“Did I say it was funny?” she wrote. “There is a fire raging a few miles from my house, I think I get to decide what I can say about it.”

“Never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire,” she wrote. “So far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award.”

Lea Michele told The Hollywood Reporter that she had just minutes to decide what to take.

“I had 2 minutes to think what I would take, I grabbed my cat and that’s all,” she said. “All you need is to surround yourself with the people you love.”

Kourtney Kardashian shared a video on Instagram of the raging fire in which she appeared to be in a car on the freeway.

While it’s unclear if they had to evacuate, several other stars shared their well-wishes for those impacted by the fire on Twitter.

I pray everyone in Los Angeles is safe from these fires and THANK YOU to all of the fire fighters working so hard to keep everyone safe! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2017

The smoke is SO THICK HERE in Hollywood! And Hollywood is not on fire! That’s how bad it is north of us! Pray. Prayers. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) December 6, 2017

More and more fires here in So Cal. This is incredibly heartbreaking and it’s now right by some of our friend’s houses. Praying hard for everyone’s safety. ❤️🙏🏼 — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) December 6, 2017

These fires are so scary and I am hoping everyone is ok and praying for the people in those areas and the brave fire fighters and volunteers. My heart goes out to all the poor animals too. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) December 6, 2017

Soft thoughts for all affected by the fires here in California. I just had a WRINKLE crew member leave early to tend to her home. Thousands being evacuated. I think of those with no resources. Will RT aid links. https://t.co/eJG5WVA6PB — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 5, 2017

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com