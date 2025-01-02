Jocelyn Wildenstein filmed a new reality show prior to her death at the age of 84 on Dec. 31, TMZ reports. The Swiss socialite, often called the “Catwoman” due to her feline-like appearance and extensive plastic surgery, reportedly was ready to give the world an up-close and personal look at her life prior to her passing.



Production sources told the media outlet that Wildenstein first began filming her reality project, which centered around her move from Miami to Los Angeles, about a year ago. Wildenstein and her longtime partner, Lloyd Klein, were reportedly showcasing Klein’s attempt to bring his former fashion show back to Los Angeles, although Wildenstein’s love of animals and vibrant social life also were a large part of the production. The series is separate from the HBO project she had previously mentioned, which was never released publicly.

Loyd Klein and Jocelyn Wildenstein are seen on January 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida (Photo by MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

TMZ reports that Wildenstein was happy to do the show, with production sources calling her “happy,” “healthy,” and “a joy to work with.” The series, which involves producers Christine Peters and Jeff Jenkins, is now in limbo with no official release plans, despite being fully completed. Producers are reportedly hopeful that they will find a home for the show even in the wake of Wildenstein’s sudden passing.

AFP and Paris Match were the first to announce Wildenstein’s death, with Klein confirming that the socialite had passed away in her sleep while taking a nap on Dec. 31.

Socialite Jocelyne Wildenstein poses for a picture February 10, 1999 in New York City. Wildenstein is the wife of wealthy art dealer Alec Wildenstein. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Liasion/Getty Images)

Wildenstein’s life became a public fascination amid her high-profile 1999 divorce from billionaire Alec Wildenstein, but Jocelyn told The Sunday Times in 2023 that she had attempted to stay out of the spotlight after their split was finalized. “I’ve never been public. It’s not my nature,” she said at the time. Jocelyn also blamed her ex-husband for planting stories about her plastic surgery, which she never publicly acknowledged, while trying to paint her as a “monster” to come out on top in their divorce.

At the time, Jocelyn also told The Times that she was going to be the subject of an upcoming documentary as well as a reality show, a decision she made after running out of money. In 2018, Jocelyn filed for bankruptcy and her three luxury apartments in Trump Tower being repossessed. “I have a huge problem with my settlement,” Jocelyn said in 2023. “Since eight years, they have completely cut me off.”