‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Caught On Video Bashing Boyfriend

It looks like Jocelyn “Catwoman” Wildenstein doesn’t just attack her boyfriend with her claws, she also swings at him with a tray.

The plastic-surgery loving socialite was recently arrested after allegedly swiping at her boyfriend with her claws before slashing at him with a pair of scissors. According to the boyfriend, fashion designer Lloyd Klein, he had to trap her in a closet to get her to stop. Though it looks like that wasn’t the couple’s first fight that turned to blows.

According to a video obtained by Daily Mail, Wildenstein had previously gone after Klein with a metal tray. In the video, you can hear her yelling, “Shut Up!” before chasing Klein away, swinging at him with the tray. She then says something to him in French, her native tongue.

“I hate you, your mother is a bitch!” is what she said in French, according to Page Six.

It’s clear from the video that Klein is behind the camera. Though it’s hard to tell if he actually got hit, he is heard saying, “I don’t touch you, you don’t touch me, you stop it!” This seemed to work a bit on Catwoman, as she backed off.

As for her most recent fight with Klein, Wildenstein was freed without bail on a felony and misdemeanor assault charge in the Manhattan Criminal Court.

[H/T Page Six]