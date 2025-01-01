Jocelyne Wildenstein, the socialite known for undergoing extensive plastic surgery procedures, has died, according to a statement her fiancé sent to AFP (per France 24). Wildenstein, labeled as “Catwoman” in tabloids over the years, died “peacefully in her sleep” at a Paris hotel on Tuesday. She was 84.
Her partner, Lloyd Klein, told the news wire that she died of a pulmonary embolism. Per Mayo Clinic, a pulmonary embolism is “a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung.”
Klein discovered her body on Tuesday afternoon upon trying to wake her up from a nap. She was unresponsive and emergency help was called.
Who Is “Catwoman” Jocelyne Wildenstein?
Wildenstein was the ex-wife of Alec Wildenstein, the billionaire heir of the Wildenstein & Company fortune. Aside from their divorce that left her with a multi-billion-dollar windfall, Wildenstein drew headlines for undergoing repeated plastic surgery procedures. The results left her face with cat-like features, sparking the “Catwoman” nickname.