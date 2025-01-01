Jocelyne Wildenstein, the socialite known for undergoing extensive plastic surgery procedures, has died, according to a statement her fiancé sent to AFP (per France 24). Wildenstein, labeled as “Catwoman” in tabloids over the years, died “peacefully in her sleep” at a Paris hotel on Tuesday. She was 84.

Her partner, Lloyd Klein, told the news wire that she died of a pulmonary embolism. Per Mayo Clinic, a pulmonary embolism is “a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung.”

Socialite Jocelyne Wildenstein poses for a picture February 10, 1999 in New York City. Wildenstein is the wife of wealthy art dealer Alec Wildenstein. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Liasion/Getty Images)

Klein discovered her body on Tuesday afternoon upon trying to wake her up from a nap. She was unresponsive and emergency help was called.

Who Is “Catwoman” Jocelyne Wildenstein?

Jocelyn Wildenstein Is seen on January 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida (Photo by MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Wildenstein was the ex-wife of Alec Wildenstein, the billionaire heir of the Wildenstein & Company fortune. Aside from their divorce that left her with a multi-billion-dollar windfall, Wildenstein drew headlines for undergoing repeated plastic surgery procedures. The results left her face with cat-like features, sparking the “Catwoman” nickname.